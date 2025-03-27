Ukraine's Zelensky says he wants America to be strong, vows to counter Russian narratives

27-03-2025 | 04:20
Ukraine's Zelensky says he wants America to be strong, vows to counter Russian narratives
0min
Ukraine's Zelensky says he wants America to be strong, vows to counter Russian narratives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he wanted the United States and Kyiv's other Western allies to remain strong in countering Russia's demands and narrative in its three-year war on his country.

Zelensky said that pro-Kremlin comments by Washington were weakening U.S. pressure on Russia and bringing peace no closer in the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Zelensky

US

Russia

War

