Denmark says does not 'appreciate' Vance's Greenland 'tone'

29-03-2025 | 05:23
Denmark says does not 'appreciate' Vance's Greenland 'tone'

Denmark said Saturday that it did not like the "tone" of U.S. Vice President JD Vance after he accused Copenhagen of under-investing in Greenland during a visit to Danish territory.

"We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the message's tone. This is not how you speak to your close allies, and I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies," said Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in a video posted to X.

World News

Denmark

United States

Greenland

