Denmark said Saturday that it did not like the "tone" of U.S. Vice President JD Vance after he accused Copenhagen of under-investing in Greenland during a visit to Danish territory.



"We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the message's tone. This is not how you speak to your close allies, and I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies," said Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in a video posted to X.



AFP