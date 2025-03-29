News
Denmark says does not 'appreciate' Vance's Greenland 'tone'
World News
29-03-2025 | 05:23
Denmark says does not 'appreciate' Vance's Greenland 'tone'
Denmark said Saturday that it did not like the "tone" of U.S. Vice President JD Vance after he accused Copenhagen of under-investing in Greenland during a visit to Danish territory.
"We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the message's tone. This is not how you speak to your close allies, and I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies," said Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in a video posted to X.
AFP
World News
Denmark
United States
Greenland
