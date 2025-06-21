The U.N. nuclear agency confirmed on Saturday that a centrifuge manufacturing workshop at Iran's Isfahan nuclear site had been hit in the latest strike amid Israel's bombing campaign."A centrifuge manufacturing workshop has been hit in Isfahan, the third such facility that has been targeted in Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear-related sites over the past week," the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement quoting its chief Rafael Grossi."We know this facility well. There was no nuclear material at this site and therefore, the attack on it will have no radiological consequences," Grossi was quoted as saying.AFP