World Court to hear Sudan genocide case against United Arab Emirates

29-03-2025 | 07:43
World Court to hear Sudan genocide case against United Arab Emirates
World Court to hear Sudan genocide case against United Arab Emirates

The World Court said on Friday it would hear a case brought by Sudan demanding emergency measures against the United Arab Emirates and accusing the Gulf state of violating obligations under the Genocide Convention by arming paramilitary forces.

Sudan has accused the UAE of arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which have been fighting the Sudanese army in a two-year-old civil war - a charge the UAE denies but U.N. experts and U.S. lawmakers have found credible.

The Sudanese Armed Forces' actions at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) "are nothing more than a political game and publicity stunt - an attempt to drag a longstanding friend of Africa into the conflict they have instigated and fuelled," a UAE official said.

Reuters

