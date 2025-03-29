The Sudanese army said on Saturday it had taken control of a major market in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, which had previously been used by their Rapid Support Forces (RSF) rivals to launch attacks during a devastating two-year-old war.



The statement comes days after the Sudanese army declared victory over the RSF in Khartoum, claiming control of most parts of the capital.



The conflict between the army and the RSF has unleashed waves of ethnic violence, created what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and plunged several areas into famine.







Reuters