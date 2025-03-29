News
Sudan's army takes major market as it extends control over capital
World News
29-03-2025 | 09:23
Sudan's army takes major market as it extends control over capital
The Sudanese army said on Saturday it had taken control of a major market in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, which had previously been used by their Rapid Support Forces (RSF) rivals to launch attacks during a devastating two-year-old war.
The statement comes days after the Sudanese army declared victory over the RSF in Khartoum, claiming control of most parts of the capital.
The conflict between the army and the RSF has unleashed waves of ethnic violence, created what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and plunged several areas into famine.
Reuters
World News
Sudan
Army
Market
Control
Capital
