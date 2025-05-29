News
China says 'no winners' in trade war as US court blocks tariffs
World News
29-05-2025 | 03:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China says 'no winners' in trade war as US court blocks tariffs
China said on Thursday there were "no winners" in a trade war, reacting after a U.S. federal court blocked most of Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs from going into effect.
"On the tariff issue, China has made clear its position many times. There are no winners in a tariff or trade war," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news conference when asked how the ruling would affect negotiations with China.
AFP
World News
China
Trade
War
US
Tariffs
China slams 'unreasonable' US decision to revoke student visas
Previous
