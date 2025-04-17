Japan PM says trade talks with US 'won't be easy'

17-04-2025 | 00:15
0min
Japan PM says trade talks with US 'won't be easy'

Japan's prime minister said Thursday after his tariffs envoy held talks in Washington that future negotiations "won't be easy."

"Of course, the discussions going forward won't be easy, but President Trump has expressed his desire to give the negotiations with Japan the highest priority. We recognize that this round of talks has created a foundation for the next steps, and we appreciate that," Shigeru Ishiba said in Tokyo.

AFP

