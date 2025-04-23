IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says

World News
23-04-2025 | 10:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IMF, World Bank need to be &#39;fit for purpose:&#39; US Treasury chief says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank "must be made fit for purpose again," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday, arguing the institutions have strayed from their initial missions.

The IMF "has no obligation to lend to countries that fail to implement reforms," Bessent said in a speech on the sidelines of both organizations' spring meetings. "Economic stability and growth should be the markers of the IMF's success."

He added that the World Bank should also "no longer expect blank checks for vapid, buzzword-centric marketing accompanied by half-hearted commitments to reform."

AFP

World News

IMF

World Bank

US

Treasury Chief

LBCI Next
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE from May 13
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-21

IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement

LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

EU chief says new US tariffs are 'major blow to world economy'

LBCI
World News
2025-03-13

Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says details need to be sorted out

LBCI
World News
2025-04-09

US tariffs won't go up for countries not retaliating: Treasury chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:28

51 aftershocks follow powerful 6.2 Istanbul earthquake

LBCI
World News
09:23

Lebanon condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, reaffirms solidarity with India

LBCI
World News
08:36

Europe requires Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' in any peace deal: French presidency

LBCI
World News
06:15

US VP Vance says Russia and Ukraine must agree deal or US will 'walk away'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-18

Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it

LBCI
World News
10:28

IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-17

Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04

Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan

LBCI
World News
06:03

Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More