United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said Thursday that Iran and the United States were running out of time to secure a deal ahead of a fresh round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.



"We are in a very crucial stage of these important negotiations. We know we don't have much time, so I am here... to facilitate this process," Grossi said during a joint press conference in Tehran with the head of Iran's atomic energy agency, Mohammad Eslami.



AFP