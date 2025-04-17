News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Entertainment
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IAEA chief says Iran, US 'don't have much time' to secure deal
Middle East News
17-04-2025 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IAEA chief says Iran, US 'don't have much time' to secure deal
United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said Thursday that Iran and the United States were running out of time to secure a deal ahead of a fresh round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.
"We are in a very crucial stage of these important negotiations. We know we don't have much time, so I am here... to facilitate this process," Grossi said during a joint press conference in Tehran with the head of Iran's atomic energy agency, Mohammad Eslami.
AFP
Middle East News
IAEA
Iran
Nuclear
US
Next
Qatar says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal
Iran says constantly consulting with Russia on “nuclear issues”
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-05
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
World News
2025-03-05
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
0
Middle East News
2025-02-14
IAEA chief sees time running out to revive Iran nuclear deal
Middle East News
2025-02-14
IAEA chief sees time running out to revive Iran nuclear deal
0
World News
2025-02-27
Trump says US, Britain to have 'very good' trade deal
World News
2025-02-27
Trump says US, Britain to have 'very good' trade deal
0
Middle East News
2025-04-16
Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb: IAEA chief tells Le Monde
Middle East News
2025-04-16
Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb: IAEA chief tells Le Monde
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:26
Lebanon and Iraq vow to deepen cooperation
Lebanon News
11:26
Lebanon and Iraq vow to deepen cooperation
0
World News
10:43
Russia, Qatar sign 2 billion euro investment deal
World News
10:43
Russia, Qatar sign 2 billion euro investment deal
0
Middle East News
10:27
Netanyahu insists Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons: Office
Middle East News
10:27
Netanyahu insists Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons: Office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:35
Qatar says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:35
Qatar says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08
Egypt condemns Israeli officials’ statements suggesting a Palestinian state on Saudi land
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08
Egypt condemns Israeli officials’ statements suggesting a Palestinian state on Saudi land
0
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Russia-Iran cooperation agreement will not include mutual defense clause: TASS reports
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Russia-Iran cooperation agreement will not include mutual defense clause: TASS reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17
Release of Gaza hostages expected to begin Sunday: Israel PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17
Release of Gaza hostages expected to begin Sunday: Israel PM office
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:36
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
Lebanon News
14:36
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners
3
Lebanon News
13:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom
Lebanon News
13:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom
4
Lebanon News
12:24
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
Lebanon News
12:24
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
5
Lebanon News
14:17
Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes
Lebanon News
14:17
Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes
6
Lebanon News
13:53
Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel
Lebanon News
13:53
Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel
7
Lebanon News
11:52
Qatar renews support for Lebanon’s army with $60 million grant, 162 military vehicles
Lebanon News
11:52
Qatar renews support for Lebanon’s army with $60 million grant, 162 military vehicles
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More