IAEA chief says Iran, US 'don't have much time' to secure deal

17-04-2025 | 07:12
IAEA chief says Iran, US &#39;don&#39;t have much time&#39; to secure deal
IAEA chief says Iran, US 'don't have much time' to secure deal

United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said Thursday that Iran and the United States were running out of time to secure a deal ahead of a fresh round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

"We are in a very crucial stage of these important negotiations. We know we don't have much time, so I am here... to facilitate this process," Grossi said during a joint press conference in Tehran with the head of Iran's atomic energy agency, Mohammad Eslami.

Middle East News

IAEA

Iran

Nuclear

US

