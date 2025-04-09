News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump declares 90 day reciprocal tariff pause except for China
World News
09-04-2025 | 14:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump declares 90 day reciprocal tariff pause except for China
President Donald Trump announced a 90 day pause on his sweeping tariffs Wednesday, giving all countries a 10 percent baseline except China, which will see even higher levies.
"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Saying that more than 75 countries had asked for negotiations over the tariffs, Trump said he "authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately."
AFP
World News
Trump
US
Reciprocal
Tariff
Pause
China
Next
Higher US tariffs on nearly 60 economies take effect
US confirms Trump envoy Witkoff to speak with Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-27
China rebuffs Trump's offer of tariff concessions if Beijing agrees TikTok deal
World News
2025-03-27
China rebuffs Trump's offer of tariff concessions if Beijing agrees TikTok deal
0
World News
2025-03-25
China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat
World News
2025-03-25
China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat
0
World News
2025-03-03
China targets US agriculture over Trump tariff threat, Global Times says
World News
2025-03-03
China targets US agriculture over Trump tariff threat, Global Times says
0
World News
2025-01-22
China vows to defend 'national interests' after Trump tariff threat
World News
2025-01-22
China vows to defend 'national interests' after Trump tariff threat
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:56
US-China tariff war could cut trade between the two by 80%: WTO chief
World News
14:56
US-China tariff war could cut trade between the two by 80%: WTO chief
0
World News
14:34
France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron
World News
14:34
France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron
0
World News
10:53
US not seeking war with China, Pentagon chief says in Panama
World News
10:53
US not seeking war with China, Pentagon chief says in Panama
0
Middle East News
10:31
Iran welcomes American investments, rejects attempts to change regime
Middle East News
10:31
Iran welcomes American investments, rejects attempts to change regime
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:56
US-China tariff war could cut trade between the two by 80%: WTO chief
World News
14:56
US-China tariff war could cut trade between the two by 80%: WTO chief
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
MP Faisal Karami announces National Consensus Bloc’s support for Joseph Aoun as president
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
MP Faisal Karami announces National Consensus Bloc’s support for Joseph Aoun as president
0
Lebanon News
10:14
Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11
Lebanon News
10:14
Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:01
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:01
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
03:18
Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official
Lebanon News
03:18
Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official
3
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli military: Drone downed in Lebanon due to technical malfunction, no risk of information leak
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli military: Drone downed in Lebanon due to technical malfunction, no risk of information leak
4
Lebanon News
07:02
Yassine Jaber: Banking secrecy law to be approved soon, small depositors to be prioritized in government plan
Lebanon News
07:02
Yassine Jaber: Banking secrecy law to be approved soon, small depositors to be prioritized in government plan
5
Lebanon News
04:06
Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security
Lebanon News
04:06
Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
President Aoun’s plan for disarmament: Gradual talks with Hezbollah on weapons control
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
President Aoun’s plan for disarmament: Gradual talks with Hezbollah on weapons control
7
Lebanon News
05:41
PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference
Lebanon News
05:41
PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference
8
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More