Kremlin says Kyiv's non-NATO status is 'cornerstone' in talks

World News
15-12-2025 | 05:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says Kyiv&#39;s non-NATO status is &#39;cornerstone&#39; in talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says Kyiv's non-NATO status is 'cornerstone' in talks

The Kremlin on Monday called Kyiv's non-NATO status a "cornerstone" in talks to end the war, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted some of the alliance's members were against his country joining the bloc.
"This issue is one of the cornerstones and requires special discussion," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, including AFP, during a daily briefing.
He added Russia was expecting the United States to "provide us with the concept that is being discussed in Berlin today," as Zelensky held talks in the German capital with U.S. envoys and European leaders seeking a way forward.
AFP
 

World News

Russia

Kremlin

Kyiv

NATO

Volodymyr Zelensky

LBCI Next
Louvre Museum closed as workers strike
Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood

LBCI
World News
2025-10-22

Zelenskiy says Trump's call to freeze current frontlines is 'good compromise'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-16

Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
09:16

Ukraine's Zelensky ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:22

EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil

LBCI
World News
07:07

Pope urges end to anti-Semitic violence after Sydney attack

LBCI
World News
07:00

Australia to toughen gun laws as it mourns deadly Bondi attack

LBCI
World News
05:40

Louvre Museum closed as workers strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Former BDL governor Riad Salameh released on $14 million bail

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

FM Rajji meets UK envoy, stresses diplomacy and disarmament under state authority

LBCI
World News
05:40

Louvre Museum closed as workers strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israeli military halts planned strike in South Lebanon after army inspection

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan

LBCI
World News
04:13

Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism

LBCI
World News
03:25

Father and son gunmen kill 15 at Jewish festival on Australia's Bondi Beach

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:03

Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media

LBCI
World News
09:16

Ukraine's Zelensky ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More