Kremlin says Kyiv's non-NATO status is 'cornerstone' in talks
World News
15-12-2025 | 05:28
Kremlin says Kyiv's non-NATO status is 'cornerstone' in talks
The Kremlin on Monday called Kyiv's non-NATO status a "cornerstone" in talks to end the war, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted some of the alliance's members were against his country joining the bloc.
"This issue is one of the cornerstones and requires special discussion," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, including AFP, during a daily briefing.
He added Russia was expecting the United States to "provide us with the concept that is being discussed in Berlin today," as Zelensky held talks in the German capital with U.S. envoys and European leaders seeking a way forward.
AFP
World News
Russia
Kremlin
Kyiv
NATO
Volodymyr Zelensky
