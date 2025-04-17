Russia, Qatar sign 2 billion euro investment deal

World News
17-04-2025 | 10:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia, Qatar sign 2 billion euro investment deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia, Qatar sign 2 billion euro investment deal

Russia and Qatar signed an agreement on Thursday under which each country will pay an extra 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) into a joint investment fund, a Russian official said.

"This is an agreement to expand our investment platform with Qatar by the amount of about two billion euros, one billion euros from each side. This will allow us to invest more, to attract more Qatari investment money into various projects in Russia," said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

RDIF said in a statement that the deal with the Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, will focus on investment in technology, healthcare, minerals and other sectors of mutual interest.

The two funds launched a $4 billion joint venture in 2014.

Dmitriev told reporters that Qatar was a major investor in Russian infrastructure, and Russian companies were interested in entering the Middle East market with Qatari partners.

The agreement was signed at a meeting in Moscow between President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Qatar

Investment

Vladimir Putin

Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

LBCI Next
Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students
Macron to meet Rubio, envoy Witkoff on Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-11

EU chief announces 200 billion euro AI investment push

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-14

Qatar and Egypt agree to work towards package of $7.5 billion in direct Qatari investment

LBCI
World News
2025-03-04

EU chief reveals 800-billion-euro European defense plan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-13

US and Saudi Arabia to sign deal on energy investments and nuclear technology

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:15

Russia top court lifts Taliban's designation as 'terrorist' group

LBCI
World News
06:17

Kremlin says Europe wants to 'continue war' as Ukraine allies meet

LBCI
Middle East News
05:28

Iran says constantly consulting with Russia on “nuclear issues”

LBCI
World News
05:22

Emir of Qatar arrives in Moscow to meet with Putin: TASS

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04

Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges

LBCI
World News
2025-04-02

Azerbaijan leader says Armenia must meet 'demands' peace treaty can be signed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16

President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-13

Macron marks 50 years since Lebanese civil war: Lebanon can move beyond 'wars of others'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israeli drone strike injures one in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

President Macron awards former PM Mikati the French Legion of Honor in tribute to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More