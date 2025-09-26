News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
26-09-2025 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
On Friday, September 26, 2025, the price of 95-octane gasoline fell by LBP 5,000, 98-octane by LBP 4,000, and diesel by LBP 1,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,490,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,530,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,374,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,068,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Gas
Diesel
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-08-19
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge
Lebanon Economy
2025-08-19
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-04
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-04
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Lebanon suspends additional excise tax on gasoline and diesel following Shura Council ruling
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Lebanon suspends additional excise tax on gasoline and diesel following Shura Council ruling
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-08-22
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
2025-08-22
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-22
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-22
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:07
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
07:07
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
0
World News
06:59
Ukraine's military chief says Russia's 2025 offensives have failed
World News
06:59
Ukraine's military chief says Russia's 2025 offensives have failed
0
Lebanon News
03:14
Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress
Lebanon News
03:14
Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos
3
Lebanon News
13:07
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval
Lebanon News
13:07
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
5
Lebanon News
03:14
Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress
Lebanon News
03:14
Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress
6
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet
7
Middle East News
09:53
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
Middle East News
09:53
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
8
Middle East News
09:29
Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital
Middle East News
09:29
Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More