Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon

On Friday, September 26, 2025, the price of 95-octane gasoline fell by LBP 5,000, 98-octane by LBP 4,000, and diesel by LBP 1,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,490,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,530,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,374,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,068,000