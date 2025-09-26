Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
26-09-2025 | 02:45
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
0min
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon

On Friday, September 26, 2025, the price of 95-octane gasoline fell by LBP 5,000, 98-octane by LBP 4,000, and diesel by LBP 1,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,490,000 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,530,000 
- Diesel: LBP 1,374,000 
- Gas canister: LBP 1,068,000

