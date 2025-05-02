Vatican workers begin installing chimney atop Sistine Chapel for conclave

Workers at the Vatican began to install a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel to be used during the conclave that begins May 7; an AFP reporter witnessed Friday.



Cardinals vote in secret in the chapel for a new pope and reveal to the waiting world the outcome by burning the ballots in a special stove, with the chimney emitting black smoke if no one has been elected or white smoke if there is a new pope.



AFP