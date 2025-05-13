News
King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK
World News
13-05-2025 | 04:23
King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK
King Charles III is to host French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the UK from July 8-10, the French presidency and British monarchy announced, in a new step towards strengthening relations after Brexit.
Macron will also hold talks with British Premier Keir Starmer during the trip, which follows the state visit by Charles to France in September 2023. The king and Queen Camilla will host Macron and his wife Brigitte at Windsor Castle, the British royal family said on its official social media account.
AFP
World News
King Charles
France
Macron
Visit
UK
Armed clashes erupt in Libya's Tripoli after reported killing of armed group leader
Previous
