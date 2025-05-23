Judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard

World News
23-05-2025 | 12:20
Judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard
Judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard

A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration's move to bar foreign students from Harvard amid a worsening fight between the White House and the elite university, a court filing showed.

"The Trump administration is hereby enjoined from implementing... the revocation of Plaintiff's SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) certification," ordered Judge Allison Burroughs.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Harvard

White House

