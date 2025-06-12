China condemns 'dangerous' move by Japanese plane after close approach report

Beijing slammed on Thursday what it called "dangerous behavior" by a Japanese military plane over the Pacific after Tokyo said Chinese fighter jets flew "unusually close" to its aircraft at the weekend.



"The root cause of the risk to maritime and air security was the close reconnaissance of China's normal military activities by a Japanese warplane," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.



"The Chinese side urges the Japanese side to stop this kind of dangerous behavior," he added.



AFP