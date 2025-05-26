News
Sweden to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-05-2025 | 11:14
Sweden to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza
Sweden's foreign ministry will summon Israel's ambassador in Stockholm to protest against a lack of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Monday.
Last week, under growing international pressure, Israeli authorities allowed a trickle of aid into the Palestinian enclave but the few hundred trucks carried only a tiny fraction of the food needed by a population of 2 million at risk of famine after nearly three months of blockade.
Kristersson told Swedish news agency TT that the European Union should impose sanctions and exert diplomatic pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
"We have been incredibly clear about that, ourselves and together with many other European countries," Kristersson told TT.
"That pressure is now increasing, no doubt, and for very good reasons," he said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Sweden
Summon
Israeli
Ambassador
Gaza
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
Lebanese Foreign Ministry to summon Iranian Ambassador over disarmament post on X
Middle East News
2025-05-21
France to summon Israel envoy over West Bank warning shots
World News
2025-04-28
Three teens convicted in Sweden over shooting attack on Israeli defense firm
Middle East News
2025-05-21
Italy summons Israeli ambassador over West Bank warning shots
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:21
Netanyahu says hopes to make statement on Gaza hostages today or tomorrow
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
Palestinian source: New proposal involves release of 10 Gaza hostages, 70-day truce
World News
07:57
Germany's Chancellor says 'no longer understands' Israel's goal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Israel's military issues evacuation warning for Gaza's Khan Yunis
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-25
Antoine Habib to LBCI: Housing Bank sees spike in loan applications after presidential election
World News
2025-04-19
Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Armenian Catholic Patriarch meets Pope Leo XIV, discuss Middle East and Lebanon visit
World News
2025-05-19
Putin says held 'useful' call with Trump on Ukraine: Russian state media
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
Lebanon News
03:01
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
06:16
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
Lebanon News
13:18
PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
Lebanon News
06:10
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform
