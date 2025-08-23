Russia on Saturday said its forces in east Ukraine had taken two villages in the Donetsk region, upping military pressure on the ground as world leaders struggled to broker an end to the conflict.



Moscow's defence ministry said on Telegram that Russian forces captured the villages of Sredneye and Kleban-Byk. The taking of Kleban-Byk would mark a further advance towards the town of Kostyantynivka -- a key locale on the road to Kramatorsk, where a major Ukrainian logistics base is located.



AFP