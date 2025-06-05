Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries

World News
05-06-2025 | 02:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning the citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States, saying the move was needed to protect against "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.

The directive is part of an immigration crackdown Trump launched this year at the start of his second term, which has also included the deportation to El Salvador of hundreds of Venezuelans suspected of being gang members, as well as efforts to deny enrollments of some foreign students and deport others.

The countries affected by the latest travel ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The entry of people from seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, will be partially restricted.

"We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm," Trump said in a video posted on X. He said the list could be revised and new countries could be added.

The proclamation is effective on June 9, 2025 at 12:01 am EDT (0401 GMT). Visas issued before that date will not be revoked, the order said.



Reuters
 

World News

Trump

US

Travel

Ban

Citizens

Countries

LBCI Next
Pentagon chief says NATO allies cannot have 'reliance' on US
Putin discussed Ukraine conflict with Pope Leo: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-02

Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-07

‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06

UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:54

Pentagon chief says NATO allies cannot have 'reliance' on US

LBCI
World News
14:05

Putin discussed Ukraine conflict with Pope Leo: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
11:43

Germany starts hunt for more air defenses as Zelensky pleads for Patriots

LBCI
World News
10:44

Putin says Ukraine wants ceasefire to rearm and mobilize

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-02

Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-01

Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More