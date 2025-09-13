Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.



There was no risk that the quake had triggered a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC).



The USGS said the quake hit 111 kilometres (69 miles) east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 kilometres.



The survey earlier gave a magnitude of 7.5 before downgrading it.



The PTWC initially warned that "hazardous" waves of up to one metre (3.3 feet) were possible along some nearby Russian coasts.



The centre later said "the tsunami threat... has now passed."



