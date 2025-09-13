News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
World News
13-09-2025 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
There was no risk that the quake had triggered a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC).
The USGS said the quake hit 111 kilometres (69 miles) east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 kilometres.
The survey earlier gave a magnitude of 7.5 before downgrading it.
The PTWC initially warned that "hazardous" waves of up to one metre (3.3 feet) were possible along some nearby Russian coasts.
The centre later said "the tsunami threat... has now passed."
AFP
World News
Russia
Earthquake
Kamchatka
United States Geological Survey
Next
Trump demands NATO to halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
Accused sniper jailed in Charlie Kirk killing awaits formal charges in Utah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-30
Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia's Far East
World News
2025-07-30
Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia's Far East
0
World News
2025-07-30
Powerful quake in Russia's Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations
World News
2025-07-30
Powerful quake in Russia's Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations
0
World News
2025-07-30
Quake off Russia's far east was region's 'strongest since 1952'
World News
2025-07-30
Quake off Russia's far east was region's 'strongest since 1952'
0
World News
2025-08-03
Russia cancels tsunami warning for Kamchatka after quake, dormant volcano erupts
World News
2025-08-03
Russia cancels tsunami warning for Kamchatka after quake, dormant volcano erupts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:43
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
World News
11:43
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
0
World News
10:34
110,000 people attend far-right rally in London
World News
10:34
110,000 people attend far-right rally in London
0
World News
09:38
Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during drills: Report
World News
09:38
Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during drills: Report
0
World News
08:30
US officials hold talks in Kabul over Americans detained in Afghanistan
World News
08:30
US officials hold talks in Kabul over Americans detained in Afghanistan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'
0
Middle East News
2025-09-10
UN Council talks on Israel's Qatar strike postponed to Thursday
Middle East News
2025-09-10
UN Council talks on Israel's Qatar strike postponed to Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
2
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
3
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
5
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
7
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More