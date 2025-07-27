Attack on DR Congo church kills over 30 people: AFP

World News
27-07-2025 | 09:29
Attack on DR Congo church kills over 30 people: AFP
Attack on DR Congo church kills over 30 people: AFP

An attack on a church blamed on Islamist rebels left more than 30 people dead Sunday in northeastern DR Congo, local officials told AFP.

The sources said at least 34 people were killed in the assault, which they blamed on Allied Democratic Forces, comprising former Ugandan rebels. The attack targeted a Catholic church in the town of Komanda, where worshippers had gathered for prayer, local sources told AFP by telephone from Bunia, capital of Ituri province.

AFP 
 

World News

Attack

Church

DR Congo

