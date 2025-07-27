News
Attack on DR Congo church kills over 30 people: AFP
World News
27-07-2025 | 09:29
Attack on DR Congo church kills over 30 people: AFP
An attack on a church blamed on Islamist rebels left more than 30 people dead Sunday in northeastern DR Congo, local officials told AFP.
The sources said at least 34 people were killed in the assault, which they blamed on Allied Democratic Forces, comprising former Ugandan rebels. The attack targeted a Catholic church in the town of Komanda, where worshippers had gathered for prayer, local sources told AFP by telephone from Bunia, capital of Ituri province.
AFP
World News
Attack
Church
DR Congo
0
Variety and Tech
11:20
US Commerce Secretary says Trump likes TikTok, but app has to move to US ownership
Variety and Tech
11:20
US Commerce Secretary says Trump likes TikTok, but app has to move to US ownership
0
World News
07:35
Erdogan hails Macron for decision to recognise Palestinian state
World News
07:35
Erdogan hails Macron for decision to recognise Palestinian state
0
World News
06:12
At least 21 killed in attack on east Congo church by Islamic State-backed rebels: Report
World News
06:12
At least 21 killed in attack on east Congo church by Islamic State-backed rebels: Report
0
World News
14:46
Sudanese coalition led by paramilitary RSF announces parallel government
World News
14:46
Sudanese coalition led by paramilitary RSF announces parallel government
