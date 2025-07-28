EU, US agree zero-for-zero tariffs on goods including aircraft: EU chief

World News
28-07-2025 | 01:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU, US agree zero-for-zero tariffs on goods including aircraft: EU chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU, US agree zero-for-zero tariffs on goods including aircraft: EU chief

The European Union and the United States have agreed on a bilateral tariff exemption for key goods, including aircraft, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday after the two sides clinched a trade deal.

"We have also agreed on zero-for-zero tariffs on a number of strategic products," von der Leyen said following crunch talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland. She said the products included certain chemicals, semiconductor equipment, certain agricultural products, and critical raw materials.

AFP

World News

​ United States

European Union

Tariffs

Trade

Deal

LBCI Next
Thai acting PM says Cambodia not acting in 'good faith' before peace talks
US Commerce Secretary says Trump likes TikTok, but app has to move to US ownership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-13

EU chief says extending suspension of US tariffs countermeasures to August

LBCI
World News
2025-07-03

EU chief says Brussels 'ready' for US trade deal as negotiators to meet

LBCI
World News
2025-07-14

EU says could target 72 billion euros of US goods if tariff talks fail

LBCI
World News
03:48

Orban says Trump 'ate' EU chief 'for breakfast' in trade talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:25

Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'unconditional' ceasefire

LBCI
World News
05:52

Meloni says EU-US deal avoided 'potentially devastating' consequences

LBCI
World News
05:29

Russia says EU-US trade deal 'heavy blow' to European industry

LBCI
World News
04:20

Hunger must never be 'weapon of war': UN chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-14

Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Israeli drones flying over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Lebanon says ten wounded, including a child, in two Israeli airstrikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Funeral plans for Ziad Rahbani: final journey set to begin from Hamra, his beloved Beirut neighborhood

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Ziad Rahbani’s casket leaves hospital amid applause, ululations, and flowers: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Ziad Rahbani’s funeral procession arrives at Bikfaya church for final farewell

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

‘Where is the state?’: Fear grips Maameltein amid rising crime

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun hails Zahle’s global wine city designation as national win

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Remembering Ziad Rahbani: a voice of rebellion whose words still echo in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israel approves daily humanitarian truce in Gaza amid growing international pressure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More