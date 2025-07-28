EU, US agree zero-for-zero tariffs on goods including aircraft: EU chief

The European Union and the United States have agreed on a bilateral tariff exemption for key goods, including aircraft, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday after the two sides clinched a trade deal.



"We have also agreed on zero-for-zero tariffs on a number of strategic products," von der Leyen said following crunch talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland. She said the products included certain chemicals, semiconductor equipment, certain agricultural products, and critical raw materials.



AFP