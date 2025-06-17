News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says hit 'military-industrial' sites near Kyiv in overnight strike
World News
17-06-2025 | 05:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says hit 'military-industrial' sites near Kyiv in overnight strike
Russia's army said Tuesday it hit "military-industrial" sites near Kyiv, after Ukrainian officials said at least 14 people were killed in one of the largest drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
Russia "launched a group strike with high-precision air, ground, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike drones on military-industrial facilities in the Kyiv region," the defense ministry said in a statement, which was similar to those it puts out after most major attacks.
AFP
World News
Russia
Kyiv
Ukraine
Drone
Next
Russia says Israel 'reluctant' to accept outside mediation over Iran conflict
Over 600 foreigners flee Iran into Azerbaijan: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-13
Iran hit hard: Nuclear sites hit, commanders killed in Israel’s 'shadow' war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-13
Iran hit hard: Nuclear sites hit, commanders killed in Israel’s 'shadow' war
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israeli military says 'currently' launching attacks on several sites in Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israeli military says 'currently' launching attacks on several sites in Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-09
Israel army says targeted 'senior Hamas' militant in strike that hit Gaza block
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-09
Israel army says targeted 'senior Hamas' militant in strike that hit Gaza block
0
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Military says several sites hit in Israel after Iran missile barrage
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Military says several sites hit in Israel after Iran missile barrage
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:37
Portugal closes Tehran embassy as Iran-Israel conflict rages
World News
09:37
Portugal closes Tehran embassy as Iran-Israel conflict rages
0
World News
09:31
North Korea will help Russia rebuild Kursk after Ukrainian incursion, Kim tells Putin ally
World News
09:31
North Korea will help Russia rebuild Kursk after Ukrainian incursion, Kim tells Putin ally
0
World News
09:15
Kremlin says it sees that Israel does not want mediation efforts with Iran amid 'galloping escalation'
World News
09:15
Kremlin says it sees that Israel does not want mediation efforts with Iran amid 'galloping escalation'
0
World News
08:18
China's Xi urges Israel-Iran de-escalation 'as soon as possible': State media
World News
08:18
China's Xi urges Israel-Iran de-escalation 'as soon as possible': State media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:24
Qatar says its output at gas field shared with Iran is steady, following Israeli strike
Middle East News
08:24
Qatar says its output at gas field shared with Iran is steady, following Israeli strike
0
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
0
Lebanon News
06:43
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
Lebanon News
06:43
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
0
Lebanon News
06:24
MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
Lebanon News
06:24
MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:29
Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home
Lebanon News
13:29
Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home
2
Middle East News
11:21
Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)
Middle East News
11:21
Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)
3
World News
17:01
Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios
World News
17:01
Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
5
Lebanon News
09:44
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
Lebanon News
09:44
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
8
Lebanon News
05:12
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
Lebanon News
05:12
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More