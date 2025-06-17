Russia says hit 'military-industrial' sites near Kyiv in overnight strike

Russia's army said Tuesday it hit "military-industrial" sites near Kyiv, after Ukrainian officials said at least 14 people were killed in one of the largest drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital.Russia "launched a group strike with high-precision air, ground, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike drones on military-industrial facilities in the Kyiv region," the defense ministry said in a statement, which was similar to those it puts out after most major attacks.AFP