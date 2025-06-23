News
Trump 'still interested' in Iran diplomacy: White House
World News
23-06-2025 | 09:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump 'still interested' in Iran diplomacy: White House
Donald Trump thinks Iranians should overthrow their government if it refuses to negotiate on its nuclear program, but the U.S. president is "still interested" in diplomacy, the White House said Monday.
"If the Iranian regime refuses to come to a peaceful diplomatic solution, which the president is still interested and engaging in, by the way, why shouldn't the Iranian people take away the power of this incredibly violent regime that has been suppressing them for decades?" Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.
AFP
Learn More