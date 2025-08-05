US Coast Guard says Titan submersible's design a primary factor in implosion

05-08-2025 | 09:52
US Coast Guard says Titan submersible's design a primary factor in implosion

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday that its marine board of investigation had concluded that the "inadequate design" of the Titan submersible was a primary contributing factor in its implosion in 2023.

All five people aboard the Titan died on a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.


Reuters
 

