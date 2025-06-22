Iran Guards warn US of 'regrettable responses' after strikes

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the United States on Sunday to "expect regrettable responses" to its strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites, in a statement carried by state TV.



Iran, it said, would "use options beyond the understanding... of the aggressor front, and the aggressors of this land must expect regrettable responses." The Guards also said they would continue to target Israel, which has been hit by multiple waves of missile and drone attacks since it struck Iran on June 13.





AFP