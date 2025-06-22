IAEA chief calls 'emergency meeting' for Monday after US strikes on Iran

22-06-2025 | 07:14
IAEA chief calls 'emergency meeting' for Monday after US strikes on Iran

The head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced an "emergency meeting" at the organization's headquarters in Vienna for Monday after the U.S. struck three nuclear sites in Iran.

"In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow," Rafael Grossi wrote on X on Sunday.


AFP
 

