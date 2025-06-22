News
IAEA chief calls 'emergency meeting' for Monday after US strikes on Iran
Middle East News
22-06-2025 | 07:14
IAEA chief calls 'emergency meeting' for Monday after US strikes on Iran
The head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced an "emergency meeting" at the organization's headquarters in Vienna for Monday after the U.S. struck three nuclear sites in Iran.
"In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow," Rafael Grossi wrote on X on Sunday.
AFP
0
World News
09:40
VP Vance says US 'not at war with Iran' after strikes on nuclear sites
World News
09:40
VP Vance says US 'not at war with Iran' after strikes on nuclear sites
0
World News
09:36
US strikes against Iran not aimed at regime change: Pentagon chief
World News
09:36
US strikes against Iran not aimed at regime change: Pentagon chief
0
World News
09:07
UK's Starmer urges Middle East de-escalation in calls with leaders of Jordan and Oman
World News
09:07
UK's Starmer urges Middle East de-escalation in calls with leaders of Jordan and Oman
0
World News
09:01
US used seven B-2 bombers for 'surprise' Iran attack: Top general
World News
09:01
US used seven B-2 bombers for 'surprise' Iran attack: Top general
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
0
World News
21:24
Trump and Netanyahu spoke after US strikes on Iran: AFP
World News
21:24
Trump and Netanyahu spoke after US strikes on Iran: AFP
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:03
Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran
Middle East News
11:03
Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran
2
Middle East News
14:38
Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
14:38
Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
4
Middle East News
21:15
Iranian media says nuclear sites 'attacked by enemy strikes'
Middle East News
21:15
Iranian media says nuclear sites 'attacked by enemy strikes'
5
World News
20:48
Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'
World News
20:48
Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'
6
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
7
Middle East News
08:08
Iran media reports 'massive' blast in Bushehr province, home to nuclear reactor
Middle East News
08:08
Iran media reports 'massive' blast in Bushehr province, home to nuclear reactor
8
Middle East News
14:27
Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel
Middle East News
14:27
Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel
