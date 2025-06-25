News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rubio says Iran now “farther away” from nuclear weapons
Middle East News
25-06-2025 | 03:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rubio says Iran now “farther away” from nuclear weapons
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico on Wednesday that Iran is now “much further away from acquiring a nuclear weapon” following the U.S. strike on three major nuclear sites in Iran earlier this week.
“The bottom line is, they are much further away from having a nuclear weapon today than they were before the president took this bold action,” Rubio said.
He added, “There was significant — very significant — damage to a variety of different components, and we’re continuing to receive more information about it.”
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Marco Rubio
US
Iran
Nuclear
Weapons
Next
Israel says 'still early' to assess damage to Iran nuclear sites
Iran enacts law to suspend cooperation with IAEA
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Israeli FM says diplomatic path to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains an option
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Israeli FM says diplomatic path to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains an option
0
World News
2025-05-20
Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'
World News
2025-05-20
Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says Israel killed three more nuclear scientists, total now nine
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says Israel killed three more nuclear scientists, total now nine
0
World News
2025-04-03
Israel, France share 'goal' of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons: Israeli FM
World News
2025-04-03
Israel, France share 'goal' of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons: Israeli FM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:04
Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes
Middle East News
09:04
Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes
0
Middle East News
06:40
Iran eases internet curbs after ceasefire with Israel
Middle East News
06:40
Iran eases internet curbs after ceasefire with Israel
0
Middle East News
05:21
Israel designates Iran central bank 'terror organization': Minister
Middle East News
05:21
Israel designates Iran central bank 'terror organization': Minister
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq
Lebanon News
04:45
Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Unknown extremist group claims attack on church in Damascus
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Unknown extremist group claims attack on church in Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
0
Middle East News
04:11
World Bank approves $146 million in aid to help restore electricity in Syria
Middle East News
04:11
World Bank approves $146 million in aid to help restore electricity in Syria
0
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
2
Lebanon News
12:32
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:32
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:29
Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer
Lebanon News
04:29
Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer
4
Lebanon News
11:17
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:17
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
Lebanon News
03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
6
Middle East News
11:46
Explosion heard in Damascus linked to war remnants: SANA
Middle East News
11:46
Explosion heard in Damascus linked to war remnants: SANA
7
Middle East News
14:20
Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure
Middle East News
14:20
Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More