Rubio says Iran now “farther away” from nuclear weapons

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico on Wednesday that Iran is now “much further away from acquiring a nuclear weapon” following the U.S. strike on three major nuclear sites in Iran earlier this week.



“The bottom line is, they are much further away from having a nuclear weapon today than they were before the president took this bold action,” Rubio said.



He added, “There was significant — very significant — damage to a variety of different components, and we’re continuing to receive more information about it.”



Reuters