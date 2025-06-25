Rubio says Iran now “farther away” from nuclear weapons

Middle East News
25-06-2025 | 03:12
High views
Rubio says Iran now “farther away” from nuclear weapons
Rubio says Iran now “farther away” from nuclear weapons

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico on Wednesday that Iran is now “much further away from acquiring a nuclear weapon” following the U.S. strike on three major nuclear sites in Iran earlier this week.

“The bottom line is, they are much further away from having a nuclear weapon today than they were before the president took this bold action,” Rubio said.

He added, “There was significant — very significant — damage to a variety of different components, and we’re continuing to receive more information about it.”

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Marco Rubio

US

Iran

Nuclear

Weapons

Israel says 'still early' to assess damage to Iran nuclear sites
Iran enacts law to suspend cooperation with IAEA
