News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China says EU 'mentality,' not trade, needs to be rebalanced
World News
09-07-2025 | 03:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China says EU 'mentality,' not trade, needs to be rebalanced
Beijing said on Wednesday that the European Union needed to rebalance its "mentality," not its economic ties with China, ahead of a summit between the two this month.
"It is hoped that the European side realizes that what needs to be rebalanced right now is Europe's mentality, not China-EU economic and trade relations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
AFP
World News
China
EU
Trade
Next
Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD
China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-03
EU chief says Brussels 'ready' for US trade deal as negotiators to meet
World News
2025-07-03
EU chief says Brussels 'ready' for US trade deal as negotiators to meet
0
World News
2025-04-17
Japan PM says trade talks with US 'won't be easy'
World News
2025-04-17
Japan PM says trade talks with US 'won't be easy'
0
World News
2025-07-02
China says Dalai Lama's successor must be 'approved by the central government'
World News
2025-07-02
China says Dalai Lama's successor must be 'approved by the central government'
0
World News
2025-07-03
Macron says wants EU-US trade deal 'as soon as possible'
World News
2025-07-03
Macron says wants EU-US trade deal 'as soon as possible'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:53
Top European rights court finds Russia committed abuses in Ukraine
World News
07:53
Top European rights court finds Russia committed abuses in Ukraine
0
World News
06:14
Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks
World News
06:14
Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks
0
World News
04:09
Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD
World News
04:09
Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD
0
World News
03:23
China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'
World News
03:23
China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-12
Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-12
Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details
0
Lebanon News
04:56
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon’s regional role during meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
04:56
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon’s regional role during meeting with President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview
2
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:08
Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry
Lebanon News
11:08
Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush
7
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent
8
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More