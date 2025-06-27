'No evidence of harm' from vaccine ingredient opposed by US panel: WHO

World News
27-06-2025 | 10:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;No evidence of harm&#39; from vaccine ingredient opposed by US panel: WHO
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'No evidence of harm' from vaccine ingredient opposed by US panel: WHO

The World Health Organization insisted Friday that there was no evidence of any harm from an important vaccine ingredient, which a newly appointed U.S. medical panel voted to oppose this week.

"There is no evidence of harm from the use of Thimerosal," WHO vaccine chief Kate O'Brien told journalists in Geneva, stressing that "there has been a thorough review of the evidence around the safety of Thimerosal."

AFP

World News

Evidence

harm

Vaccine

Ingredient

US

WHO

LBCI Next
China says 'confirmed details' of trade deal with United States
Anna Wintour steps down as editor of US Vogue after nearly 40 years: US media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-20

EU wants 'strong action' from US against Russia if no Ukraine truce: Kallas

LBCI
World News
2025-05-11

US 'encouraged' by latest round of Iran nuclear talks: AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-04-06

Vietnam seeks US tariff delay of 'at least 45 days' in letter from leader

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25

WHO chief insists Israel's aid blockade of Gaza 'must end'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:22

Trump says would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

LBCI
World News
12:28

Thirteen killed, including three children, in Sudan paramilitary strikes on Darfur city: AFP

LBCI
World News
12:21

Trump insists Iran 'wants to meet' for talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-29

Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26

US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09

A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More