Vanuatu minister: ICJ decision 'landmark milestone for climate'

World News
23-07-2025 | 12:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Vanuatu minister: ICJ decision &#39;landmark milestone for climate&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Vanuatu minister: ICJ decision 'landmark milestone for climate'

Vanuatu's environment minister hailed Wednesday's ICJ decision as a "landmark milestone" after the world's highest court declared that states have a legal obligation to tackle climate change and opened the door for reparations.

"It's a landmark milestone for climate action," said Ralph Regenvanu on the steps outside the court in The Hague. "It's a very important course correction in this critically important time".

AFP

World News

minister:

decision

'landmark

milestone

climate'

LBCI Next
China confirms Vice Premier to attend US trade talks in Stockholm
Israel welcomes US withdrawal from UN cultural body UNESCO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:14

ICJ: Climate change 'urgent and existential threat'

LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Israel Defense Minister warns 'residents of Tehran will pay price' for strikes on civilians

LBCI
World News
2025-05-20

Trump call showed Putin 'not ready for concessions': German Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:53

EU chief demands 'explanations' from Zelensky on anti-graft agencies

LBCI
World News
09:14

ICJ: Climate change 'urgent and existential threat'

LBCI
World News
06:31

Top EU trade negotiator to speak to US counterpart Wednesday

LBCI
World News
06:17

Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:55

Syria to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $6 billion

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-22

US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-16

Presidential palace and Syrian army headquarters targeted in Damascus strikes: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-26

Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

US envoy Tom Barrack from Bkerki: I’ll return to Lebanon with optimism, stability is key to support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More