EU chief demands 'explanations' from Zelensky on anti-graft agencies

23-07-2025 | 09:53
EU chief demands &#39;explanations&#39; from Zelensky on anti-graft agencies
EU chief demands 'explanations' from Zelensky on anti-graft agencies

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has demanded "explanations" from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky over legislative changes removing the independence of two key anti-corruption bodies, the EU said Wednesday.

"President von der Leyen conveyed her strong concerns about the consequences of the amendments, and she requested explanations from the Ukrainian government," EU spokesman Guillaume Mercier said.

