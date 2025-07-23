News
ICJ: Climate change 'urgent and existential threat'
World News
23-07-2025 | 09:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
ICJ: Climate change 'urgent and existential threat'
The top U.N. court on Wednesday described climate change as an "urgent and existential threat", as it handed down a landmark ruling on the legal obligations of countries to prevent it.
"The consequences of climate change are severe and far-reaching: they affect both natural ecosystems and human populations. These consequences underscore the urgent and existential threat posed by climate change," said International Court of Justice president Yuji Iwasawa.
AFP
World News
ICJ
Climate Change
Ecosystems
