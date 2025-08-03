Russia cancels tsunami warning for Kamchatka after quake, dormant volcano erupts

Russia's Ministry for Emergency Services lifted a tsunami warning for the Kamchatka Peninsula on Sunday after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the nearby Kuril Islands.



The ministry had said earlier on the Telegram messaging app that expected wave heights were low, but warned people to move away from the shore.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning System, which gauged the quake at 7.0, said, however, there was no tsunami warning after the quake. The U.S. Geological Survey also said the earthquake was at a magnitude of 7.



Overnight, the Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka erupted for the first time in 600 years, Russia's RIA state news agency and scientists reported on Sunday.



Both incidents could be connected to the huge earthquake that rocked Russia's Far East last week, that triggered tsunami warnings as far away as French Polynesia and Chile, and was followed by an eruption of Klyuchevskoy, the most active volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula.





