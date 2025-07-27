At least 21 killed in attack on east Congo church by Islamic State-backed rebels: Report

27-07-2025 | 06:12
At least 21 killed in attack on east Congo church by Islamic State-backed rebels: Report
At least 21 killed in attack on east Congo church by Islamic State-backed rebels: Report

At least 21 people were killed on Sunday in an attack on a church premises in eastern Congo by Islamic State-backed rebels, the Associated Press reported citing a civil society leader.

