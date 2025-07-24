EU believes US trade deal 'within reach'

The EU believes a trade deal with the United States is "within reach," a European Commission spokesman said on Thursday, after diplomats said the two sides appeared closer to an agreement.



"As regards a deal as an outcome, we believe such an outcome is within reach," EU trade spokesman Olof Gill said. Diplomats said on Wednesday a U.S. proposal with a baseline tariff rate of 15 percent is on the table.



AFP