China, EU vow to 'step up efforts to address climate change'
World News
24-07-2025 | 05:30
China, EU vow to 'step up efforts to address climate change'
China and the European Union vowed on Thursday to "step up" action to address climate change, according to a joint statement released as Beijing hosted the bloc's leaders for a one-day summit.
Chinese and European leaders "reiterate that in the fluid and turbulent international situation today, it is crucial that all countries... step up efforts to address climate change", the statement said.
AFP
World News
Climate Change
EU
Europe
China
Politics
