A meeting between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to take place in Paris on Thursday, a senior diplomat told AFP.

"There will be a Syrian-Israeli security meeting in Paris today, and Tom Barrack will facilitate it," the diplomat said, referring to the U.S. special envoy for Syria.

The diplomat added that Shaibani and Dermer, ministers from the two countries technically at war, will meet.

AFP