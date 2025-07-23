China confirms Vice Premier to attend US trade talks in Stockholm

China confirmed on Wednesday that Vice Premier He Lifeng will attend trade talks with the United States next week in Sweden, following U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's announcement of the Stockholm negotiations.



"Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng will go to Sweden from July 27 to 30 to hold economic and trade talks with the United States," a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement, adding the countries will continue negotiating "in the spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."



AFP