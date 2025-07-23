China confirms Vice Premier to attend US trade talks in Stockholm

World News
23-07-2025 | 05:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China confirms Vice Premier to attend US trade talks in Stockholm
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China confirms Vice Premier to attend US trade talks in Stockholm

China confirmed on Wednesday that Vice Premier He Lifeng will attend trade talks with the United States next week in Sweden, following U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's announcement of the Stockholm negotiations.

"Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng will go to Sweden from July 27 to 30 to hold economic and trade talks with the United States," a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement, adding the countries will continue negotiating "in the spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

AFP

World News

China

Vice Premier

US

Trade

Talks

Stockholm

LBCI Next
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israel welcomes US withdrawal from UN cultural body UNESCO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-09

China, US begin new trade talks in London: Chinese state media

LBCI
World News
2025-05-10

US-China trade talks conclude for day, to resume Sunday

LBCI
World News
2025-05-10

China-US trade talks begin in Geneva: Beijing state media

LBCI
World News
2025-07-22

US Treasury chief says will meet China counterparts in Stockholm

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:31

Top EU trade negotiator to speak to US counterpart Wednesday

LBCI
World News
06:17

Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

LBCI
World News
10:35

Israel welcomes US withdrawal from UN cultural body UNESCO

LBCI
World News
10:10

France's culture minister to be tried for corruption: Judicial source

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-08

Lebanon's health minister approves full medical coverage for Beirut blast victims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21

MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:05

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More