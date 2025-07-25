Kremlin says Putin-Zelensky meeting in 30 days 'obviously' unlikely

The Kremlin said Friday that it was "obviously" unlikely Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin would meet within 30 days, after Kyiv suggested a leaders summit before the end of August.



"A high-level meeting can and must put a definitive end to the settlement … Is it possible to go through such a complex process in 30 days? Well, that is obviously unlikely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters including AFP.





AFP