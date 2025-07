A senior Iranian diplomat said Friday he held "frank and detailed" nuclear talks with officials from Germany, France, and Britain, addressing last month's war with Israel and possible snapback sanctions.

In a post on X, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that he had criticized the European stance on Tehran's 12-day conflict with Israel and discussed the snapback mechanism to reimpose sanctions, adding that "it was agreed that consultations on this matter will continue."