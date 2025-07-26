News
Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro
World News
26-07-2025 | 02:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro
Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles in an overnight attack that killed three people in Ukraine's Dnipro and the nearby region on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.
Moscow's troops launched 235 drones and 27 missiles, damaging residential and commercial buildings and causing fires, the Ukrainian Air Force said. It said in a statement that 10 missiles and 25 attack drones hit nine sites. The rest of the drones and missiles were brought down, the Air Force said.
"A terrible night. A massive combined attack on the region," Serhiy Lysak, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, said on the Telegram app.
He said three people were killed in the attacks and six others wounded in the city of Dnipro and the nearby region.
Lysak posted pictures showing firefighters battling fires, a residential building with smashed windows, and charred cars.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed retaliatory strikes.
"Russian military enterprises, Russian logistics, and Russian airports should feel that Russia's own war is now hitting them back with real consequences," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.
World News
Europe
Russia
Ukraine
Politics
