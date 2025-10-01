News
Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks
World News
01-10-2025 | 11:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks
Three suspected members of Palestinian militant group Hamas were arrested in Berlin on Wednesday for allegedly planning attacks on Jewish and Israeli sites, German prosecutors said, with weapons and ammunition also seized.
The suspects were "foreign operatives" of Hamas, who have "been involved in procuring firearms and ammunition for the organisation," said federal prosecutors in a statement.
AFP
World News
Germany
Hamas
Berlin
