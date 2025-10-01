Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks

World News
01-10-2025 | 11:29
High views

Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks

Three suspected members of Palestinian militant group Hamas were arrested in Berlin on Wednesday for allegedly planning attacks on Jewish and Israeli sites, German prosecutors said, with weapons and ammunition also seized.

The suspects were "foreign operatives" of Hamas, who have "been involved in procuring firearms and ammunition for the organisation," said federal prosecutors in a statement.

AFP

World News

Germany

Hamas

Berlin

Dozens killed as powerful quake strikes central Philippines
Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
