Trump says any Ukraine deal will come at post-summit, trilateral meet to 'divvy things up'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday any deal on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine would come at a second, three-way meeting involving Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, rather than at Friday's Alaska summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin."The second meeting is going to be very, very important, because that's going to be a meeting where they make a deal. And I don't want to use the word 'divvy' things up. But you know, to a certain extent, it's not a bad term, okay?" Trump told Fox News Radio.AFP