U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday of a "terrible escalation" of fighting in Sudan's famine-stricken city of El-Fasher, where paramilitary Rapid Support Forces say they have seized full control.



"This represents a terrible escalation in the conflict," Guterres said in answer to an AFP question in Malaysia, adding that "the level of suffering that we are witnessing in Sudan is unbearable".



AFP