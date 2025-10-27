UN chief says fighting in Sudan's El-Fasher 'terrible escalation of the conflict'

World News
27-10-2025 | 05:24
High views
0min
UN chief says fighting in Sudan's El-Fasher 'terrible escalation of the conflict'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday of a "terrible escalation" of fighting in Sudan's famine-stricken city of El-Fasher, where paramilitary Rapid Support Forces say they have seized full control.

"This represents a terrible escalation in the conflict," Guterres said in answer to an AFP question in Malaysia, adding that "the level of suffering that we are witnessing in Sudan is unbearable".

AFP

World News

chief

fighting

Sudan's

El-Fasher

'terrible

escalation

conflict'

