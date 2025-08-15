Russia not making guesses on outcome of Putin-Trump summit, foreign minister says

Russia will not make guesses on the outcome of Friday's summit between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Moscow's foreign minister said after landing in Alaska ahead of the talks.



"We never make any predictions ahead of time," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state TV, wearing what appeared to be a T-shirt with "USSR" written across it.



"We know that we have our arguments, and our position is clear and unambiguous. We will present it," he added.



AFP