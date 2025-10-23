US VP Vance says Israel will not annex West Bank

Middle East News
23-10-2025 | 07:49
High views
US VP Vance says Israel will not annex West Bank
US VP Vance says Israel will not annex West Bank

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that Israel would not annex the West Bank, the day after Israeli lawmakers voted to advance two bills paving the way for the territory's annexation.

"If it was a political stunt, it was a very stupid political stunt, and I personally take some insult to it," Vance said as he wrapped up his visit in Israel.

"The West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel, the policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel, that will continue to be our policy," he added.

AFP

Middle East News

JD Vance

Israel

West Bank

