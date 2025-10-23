News
Wajeet Rass
King Charles and Pope Leo pray together in a 500-year first
World News
23-10-2025 | 06:48
King Charles and Pope Leo pray together in a 500-year first
Britain's King Charles and Pope Leo prayed together in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel on Thursday, in the first joint worship including an English monarch and a Catholic pontiff since King Henry VIII broke away from Rome in 1534.
Latin chants and English prayers echoed through the chapel, where Leo was elected the first U.S. pope by the world's Catholic cardinals six months ago in front of frescoes by Michelangelo depicting Christ delivering the Last Judgment.
Charles, supreme governor of the Church of England, was seated at the pope's left near the altar of the chapel as Leo and Anglican Archbishop Stephen Cottrell led a service that featured the Sistine Chapel Choir and two royal choirs.
Although Charles has met the last three popes, and Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI traveled to Britain, their previous encounters never included joint prayers.
Reuters
World News
King Charles
Pope Leo
Vatican
Church
