Russia says immune to new US oil sanctions
World News
23-10-2025 | 04:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says immune to new US oil sanctions
Russia said Thursday that new U.S. sanctions on its oil industry risked hurting diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war, adding it was immune to them.
"Our country has developed a strong immunity to Western restrictions and will continue to confidently develop its economic potential, including its energy potential," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing.
AFP
World News
Russia
US
Oil
Sanctions
