Russia says immune to new US oil sanctions

World News
23-10-2025 | 04:35
High views
Russia says immune to new US oil sanctions
Russia says immune to new US oil sanctions

Russia said Thursday that new U.S. sanctions on its oil industry risked hurting diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war, adding it was immune to them.

"Our country has developed a strong immunity to Western restrictions and will continue to confidently develop its economic potential, including its energy potential," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing.


World News

Russia

US

Oil

Sanctions

